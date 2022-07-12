Susan Jeptoo Banned For Doping Violation

Kenyan-born French runner Susan Jeptoo has been suspended for 18 months for doping violations.

Jeptoo’s samples returned a positive result for heptinol (a stimulant) which is a prohibited substance under World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules.

According to a document published on the website of the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) Jeptooo tested positive on September 4, 2021, on the occasion of his title in the French 10 km Championships in Langueux (Côtes d’Armor).

The 35 year-old gained French nationality in 2019 and was the only Frenchwoman at the Tokyo Olympic marathon last summer where she finished in position thirty eight.

