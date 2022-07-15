Supreme Court Upholds Sonko’s Impeachment

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the Appellate and High Court decision on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s impeachment.

The court upheld the senate’s decision to impeach the former county boss.

The seven-judge bench said Sonko’s appeal was thrown out due to lack of jurisdiction.

“The Court lacked jurisdiction to determine the appeal. However, in view of the public interest nature of the dispute, the need for due guidance to the judicial process and to the courts below and for the sake of posterity and development of jurisprudence the Court (the majority) has decided to settle all the pertinent questions the appeal raises, instead of downing tools on account of want of jurisdiction,” said the bench led by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

“There were four counts of impeachable charges against the appellant. The County Assembly, the Senate and the two superior courts below were convinced that the charges were proved to the standard required in such circumstances. No error for their analysis and conclusion has been presented.”

Sonko was impeached by 88 members of the Nairobi county assembly on December 3, 2020.

The assembly’s decision was upheld by the senate on December 17 the same year.

