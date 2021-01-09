Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u’s Driver Attacked, Car Reportedly Stolen In Githurai

Supreme Court Judge Justice Njoki Ndung’u’s driver has reportedly been attacked in Githurai and the official car stolen.

According to Citizen, witnesses recount that at the time of the attack, Justice Njoki was not at the scene in Mwihoko, Githurai.

Recounting the events, the driver, Stephen Thuku stated that he was driving the car at around 7:30 PM when he was blocked by another car.

Three men with pistols then came out of the car and bundled him into the back seat, drove away to Kayole before he was later abandoned in Kibiku, Ngong area.

Read: Deputy Chief Justice Mwilu’s Bodyguard Narrates Attack by Robbers That Left Him Almost Dead

The driver however was not harmed in the drama that unfolded although he intimated that he lost Sh110,000. The car is yet to be recovered.

The police investigating the matter have called on anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and report to the nearest police station. The car had the registration number KCN 117M at the time of the incident.

In a different account of events in 2017, the official driver and bodyguard to Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was shot and left for dead near old Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

Reports indicated that the police bodyguard was driving near old Nairobi Women’s hospital where he was ambushed and shot with his official gun taken away by the assailants.

This was amid the tense and chaotic 2017General elections.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu