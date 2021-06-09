SuperSport’s SuperTube Goes Live on YouTube

SuperSport’s all new show, created in collaboration with YouTube, SuperTube, is here.

The all new fresh online show will debut on Wednesday and will be a must-see for the entire duration of Euro 2020, which kickstarts on Friday.

Using a blend of SuperSport presenters, current players and influencers, the round-table format will thrash out the issues of the day by incorporating real discussions with real fans, real reactions and real entertainment.

The premiere will be at 11 am with the show broadcasting on SuperSport from 8.05 pm, concurrently with DStv Catch Up.

The following week the show will air five back-to-back episodes from June 15 coinciding with several major fixtures, including France against Germany and England versus Scotland.

“We are excited with this new offering for our viewers,” said Itumeleng Senne, SuperSport Head of Marketing. “The show will offer hard-core fans – and fringe viewers – the opportunity to interact with the 2020 Euro in a light-hearted yet insightful way. The decision to host the show on our YouTube channel is testament to how viewing habits have changed over the years. The banter and interaction is sure to get both young and old fired up for the tournament.”

UEFA Euro 2020 – SuperTube Broadcast Schedule (all times CAT)

Episode 1: 9 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 20:05-20:35

9 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 20:05-20:35 Episode 2: 16 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 12:30-13:00

16 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 12:30-13:00 Episode 3: 17 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00

17 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00 Episode 4: 18 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00

18 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00 Episode 5: 19 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00

19 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00 Episode 6: 20 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 14:00-14:30

20 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 14:00-14:30 Episode 7: 24 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00

24 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00 Episode 8: 30 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00

30 June – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00 Episode 9: 4 July – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 14:00-14:30

4 July – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 14:00-14:30 Episode 10: 8 July – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00

8 July – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00 Episode 11: 12 July – YouTube 11:00; Catch-Up 13:00; Broadcast/Streaming 13:30-14:00

