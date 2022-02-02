SuperSport Viewers To Watch Winter Olympics Live From Friday

With the Winter Olympics now just a few days away, SuperSport has promised a fun-filled experience this weekend.

The South Africa-based Pan-Africa group which runs DSTV and GO TV platforms will bring you all the events live from Beijing in China.

With 109 events, seven sports and 15 disciplines Supersport promises a wealth of action and excitement.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 4 (Live on Variety 4 at 14:00 CAT) with the closing ceremony on Sunday, February 20.

Many of the biggest names in winter sports, among them Mikaela Shiffrin (alpine skiing), Suzanne Schulting (short track speed skating), the Canadian ice hockey team, Chloe Kim (snowboarding) and Natalie Geisenberge (luge), will compete in China across a range of venues with the Beijing National Stadium, the famous Bird’s Nest, hosting the opening and closing ceremonies.

Six athletes from Eritrea, Ghana, Madagascar, Morocco and Nigeria will compete in alpine skiing and cross-country events at the Winter Olympics. Among them will be Mialitiana Clerc, Madagascar’s first female Olympic skier, Nigeria’s French-born Samuel Ikpefan (cross-country) and Ghana’s Carlos Maeder (alpine skiing), the third-ever Ghanaian to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games.

SuperSport’s multi-channel offering will be spread across DStv on SS Variety 1-4 and SS Action plus a 24-hour news channel via streaming on the DStv app.

According to the company, daily highlights will be broadcast from 7-9pm on Variety 1. Several live events (which will not be on linear television) will be available on multiple DStv app channels.

Channel 246 is the dedicated news channel on the app with Olympic action also due on channels 247, 248, 950 and 951. All of these can also be found on Showmax PRO.

Moreover, Showmax PRO will stream the action across all territories with daily highlights and 24-hour news also available.

During the games, the Grandstand channel will focus on the best moments from Beijing alongside some of the other great sport available on the World of Champions.

The Winter Olympics will begin two days before the opening ceremony with preliminaries in curling, while there are also preliminary group games in women’s ice hockey and qualification runs in the moguls competition (freestyle skiing) scheduled for Thursday, February 3.

The events will be held in 15 disciplines across seven sports at the Beijing 2022 Games as follows:

Alpine skiing

Men’s Downhill, Women’s Downhill, Men’s Slalom, Women’s Slalom, Men’s Giant Slalom, Women’s Giant Slalom, Men’s Super-G, Women’s Super-G, Men’s Alpine Combined Slalom, Women’s Alpine Combined Slalom and Mixed Team Parallel.

Biathlon

Mixed Relay 4x6km (W+M), Women’s 15km Individual, Men’s 20km Individual, Women’s 7.5km Sprint, Men’s 10km Sprint, Women’s 10km Pursuit, Men’s 12.5km Pursuit, Men’s 4×7.5km Relay, Women’s 4x6km Relay, Men’s 15km Mass Start and Women’s 12.5km Mass Start.

Bobsleigh

Women’s Monobob, 2-man, 2-woman and 4-man.

Cross-country skiing

Women’s 7.5km + 7.5km Skiathlon, Men’s 15km + 15km Skiathlon, Women’s Sprint Free, Men’s Sprint Free, Women’s 10km Classic, Men’s 15km Classic, Women’s 4 x 5km Relay, Men’s 4 x 10km Relay, Women’s Team Sprint Classic, Men’s Team Sprint Classic, Men’s 50km Mass Start Free and Women’s 30km Mass Start Free.

Curling

Mixed Doubles, Men’s competition and Women’s competition.

Figure skating

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Ice Dance, Pairs and Team Event.

Freestyle skiing

Women’s Moguls, Men’s Moguls, Women’s Freeski Big Air, Men’s Freeski Big Air, Mixed Team Aerials, Women’s Freeski Slopestyle, Men’s Freeski Slopestyle, Women’s Aerials, Men’s Aerials, Women’s Ski Cross, Men’s Ski Cross, Men’s Freeski Halfpipe and Women’s Freeski Halfpipe.

Ice hockey

Women’s competition and Men’s competition.

Luge

Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Doubles and Team Relay.

Nordic combined

Ind. Gund. NH/10km, Ind. Gund. LH/10km and Team Gund. LH/4x5km.

Short track speed skating

Mixed Team Relay, Men’s 500m, Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m, Women’s 1000m, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 1500m, Women’s 3000m Relay and Men’s 5000m Relay

Skeleton

Men’s competition and Women’s competition.

Ski jumping

Men’s Normal Hill Individual, Women’s Normal Hill Individual, Men’s Large Hill, Men’s Team and Mixed Team.

Speed skating

Men’s 500m, Women’s 500m, Men’s 1000m, Women’s 1000m, Men’s 1500m, Women’s 1500m, Women’s 3000m, Men’s 5000m, Women’s 5000m, Men’s 10000m, Women’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Team Pursuit, Men’s Mass Start and Women’s Mass Start.

Snowboard

Men’s Big Air, Women’s Big Air, Men’s Halfpipe, Women’s Halfpipe, Men’s Parallel Giant Slalom, Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom, Men’s Slopestyle, Women’s Slopestyle, Men’s Snowboard Cross and Women’s Snowboard Cross.

