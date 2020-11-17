More Action As SuperSport Renews Contract With Premier League Until 2025

SuperSport International has announced the renewal of its broadcast relationship with the English Premier League for a further three seasons.

The deal ensures that SuperSport will be an official broadcaster of the Premier League until 2025.

“These are challenging times for everyone, so to secure these rights is most gratifying,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group Chief Executive. “We have been a proud partner of the Premier League since its inception.

“The Premier League stirs the passions of the many football followers throughout Africa on a weekly basis, consistently delivering competitive fixtures and unpredictable results. We are pleased to continue to provide this world-class content to our subscribers.”

In addition, Supersport has also announced a renewal of its broadcast contract with UEFA for a further three years, ensuring a wealth of UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League action, plus an all-new competition, the UEFA Europa Conference League.

SuperSport currently holds rights to the UEFA Europa league in South Africa, the new deal extends to the entire territory of Sub-Saharan Africa and apply to all distribution platforms, including television, internet and mobile.

The rights include the new UEFA Europa Conference League, a fresh 32-team competition, and the UEFA Youth League, where the stars of the future showcase their skills.

“UEFA football competitions showcase the champion footballers of Europe, never failing to produce excitement and drama and we look forward to broadcasting these events in the years to come,” said Mawela.

