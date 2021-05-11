SuperSport Releases 3-part Docuseries “Rising Champions” on East African Athletes

SuperSport has released a new 3-part documentary series featuring East African athletes.

The documentary dubbed ‘Rising Champions’ focuses on the success, the secret and the science behind a long line of strong athletes from the region.

Rising Champions: The Success of East African Athletes is about the rise of East African Athletes and their dominance in long distance running over the last 60 years.

Rising Champions: The Secret Behind East African Athletes looks at the cultural, geographical influences and training methods that have made East African Athletes conquer the world of long-distance running.

Rising Champions: The Science Behind East Africa Athletes explores the genetics, diet and environmental factors that have contributed to the global success of East African Athletes in long distance running.

Nancy Matimu, Managing Director MultiChoice Kenya, while making the announcement said, “We want to celebrate our voices and tell our own stories. At MultiChoice Kenya, we believe in using the power of entertainment to tell the most-loved Kenyan and international stories and use our platforms to take our stories to the world.”

The documentary about world marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge has also been released and features his life journey as one of Kenya’s most revered athletes.

SuperSport is currently producing documentaries about Kenyan greats including Hellen Obiri, Jackson Tuwei (President Kenya Athletics), Catherine Ndereba, Paul Tergat, Lornah Kiplagat, Julius Yego Javelin, David Rudisha, and Jimmy Beauta (coach).

The documentaries are available on DStv Catch up on the DStv Explora and DStvApp.

In coming months, DStv and GOtv customers will also get front row seats to premium feature sport and international shows including the upcoming Olympics and Euro 2021, the Women’s Tennis Association Championships, WWE and UFC which will continue to reinvent with new shows and new stars. New shows on M-Net and kids programming will also be unveiled each month.

MultiChoice Kenya also launched its content showcase under the theme ‘Celebrating our voices and telling our stories like only we can.’

During the showcase, the company make content additions onto DStv and GOtv in the coming months to offer more choice and variety to its customers.

For Kenyan customers, MultiChoice recently launched riveting Kenyan shows on its Maisha Magic channels that continue to captivate Kenyan audiences homes.

“MultiChoice Kenya remains committed to telling the best local stories that bring people together around shared passions. Our local content offering is unmatched and gives our customers a premium entertainment experience. We are committed to continue to tell authentic stories that inform and inspire our audiences like only we can,” said Ms Matimu,

On DStv ‘Stori moto zibambe on DStv’ features the most influential and notable Kenyan personalities on Maisha Magic Plus (DStv 163) with shows such as Kina, Kovu, the new season of Varshita!, Date My Family, Anda Kava and season 4 of Stori Yangu.

GOtv customers can enjoy ‘Stori zetu kivyetu’ on Maisha Magic East (GOtv 4) with award winning shows such as Selina, Aziza, Stori Yangu S4, Maisha Mkanda S2, Varshita!, Njoro wa Uba and Anda Kava.

