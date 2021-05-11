SuperSport to Air Live Tokyo Olympics, EURO 2021 Games

SuperSport, Africa’s leading aggregator of sporting content will broadcast the EURO 2021 games Live.

SuperSport will give DStv and GOtv customers front row seats to all 51 matches of the EURO 2021 that will be broadcast from 12 cities culminating in the final at Wembley on July 11.

MultiChoice has also prepared 8 dedicated channels for the Olympic games for its DStv customers and 4 channels for GOtv customers for the Olympics.

SuperSport will air all 339 gold medal events with the Grandstand channel on DStv carrying the best events at any given time. All 8 channels will also be available to stream on The DStv App.

GOtv customers will have four Olympics channels – 2 on GOtv Max, 1 on GOtv Plus and 1 on the GOtv Value package. The Paralympics event will have two channels.

Speaking during the showcase, Nancy Matimu, MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director said, “We are excited to offer these feature sporting events to our customers as part of our promise of being the home of sport. It is a fact that SuperSport shows more live sport than any other broadcaster on the continent and this year we are taking it a notch higher. Over the next 12 months, sports fans can also look forward to the Women’s Tennis Association Championships, WWE and UFC which will continue to reinvent with new shows and new stars.”

The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will run from June 11 to July 11 while the 2020 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, and also known as Tokyo 2020 is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.

