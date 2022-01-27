Super Fan Isaac Juma Killed Over Land Dispute

Kenya woke up Thursday to the sad news of the death of super football fan Isaac Juma who was reportedly killed at his home in Mumias, Kakamega County.

It is now emerging that Juma was hacked to death by unknown assailants in his house over a family land dispute, according to his sister Caroline Auma.

“There has been a tussle over this land that we have occupied since we were born.

Read: Super Fan Isaac Juma Killed in Mumias

“The land documents are currently in Juma’s name and that doesn’t sit well with the elder sister,” Auma told Mozzart Sport.

A son of the elder sister has been arrested as a key suspect.

“Her son has openly threatened to kill Juma in the past and they have had several altercations over the land (around six acres) in the past.

Read Also: Two Murder Suspects Wanted in UK Arrested in Kilimani

“We identified the nephew as one of the attackers and he is currently in custody. We are currently finalising on reporting the matter here at the police station then we will know what next. We are very sad as a family” she added.

In a past Kenyan Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega, Juma carried a placard reading: “Be aware, my land is not for sale. Fight Corona, not me,” signaling a dispute over land.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...