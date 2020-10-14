Suicide Inquest After Teacher At Maranda High Goes Missing

Police authorities in Siaya are probing a suicide angle in a case that a teacher at Maranda High went missing 6 days ago.

The teacher identified as Kevin Otieno Ongoma, aged 33 had served in the school for five years before mysteriously going missing.

According to Siaya County Commander Francic Kooli, Kevin disappeared on Friday last week with the events surrounding the same yet to be established.

Nation reports that the teacher who heads the Biology department left the school on Friday evening whilst driving his car. The car was later found abandoned near River Nzoia on Saturday.

“It has been established that the car registration number KBQ 846 B Toyota Fielder belongs to the teacher who is from Mbosie within Ugunja Sub-county but based at Maranda High School,” said Mr Kooli.

Police reports indicate that the teacher had been involved in a serious domestic wrangle with the wife before disappearing. For instance, his two mobile phones have also been switched off.

“It is highly suspected that he might have committed suicide by throwing himself into the river but investigations will, however, establish what happened,” said Mr Kooli. This comes just a few days after schools reopened and students reported back to school. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cases of increased domestic violence were highly reported. This was attributed to the high cost of living, lack of employment and jobs and other life frustrations.

