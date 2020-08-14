MP Oscar Sudi In Twitter Rant Over “Intimidation” By State, Issues Warning To DCI Boss Kinoti

Kapseret Member of Parliament (MP) Oscar Sudi has weighed in on the current state of affairs in the country while sending a strong message to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

In a Twitter rant, Sudi was very displeased with what is happening in Kenya citing intimidation, harassment and bullying from State officials.

The vocal MP intimated that the economy has depreciated with local traders straining to make ends meet yet the State is milking everything including the little being collected.

“Mumefinya wanabiashara wadogo wenye walikua wanaimport vitu kutoka China. Mumefinya kila kona, mumeharibu uchumi sasa mnalazimisha KRA kulazimisha watu kutua ata damu,” ]

This loosely translates to, “You’ve harassed local traders who import goods from China and destroyed the economy. You’re now using KRA to intimidate people and milk the little they are collecting.”

Kenyans are watching every bit of injustice you are doing with them. pic.twitter.com/VKw1DdM28t — Hon Oscar Sudi (@HonOscarSudi) August 13, 2020

Sudi further issued a stern warning to Kinoti asking him to stop being used by the State. For instance, Sudi intimated that Kinoti has a family, just like every other lawmaker and those who served before him thus should no be used by the State would come to haunt him later on in life.

“Na mimi niliambia wewe Kinoti, angalia orodha ya wale walikua DCI. Uko an watoto kama mimi na kila mtu, usitafutie watoto wako dhambi ya kutumika kutupangia sisi,” Sudi lamented.

According to Sudi, nothing the State can use to intimidate them will make them change their stand on certain important issues. Sudi says the worst that can be done is being killed, but they are ready and prepared for that.

“Hakuna kitu kubwa mnaezatufanyia unless mtuue an hiyo tulishakubali. Mnafuata mtu mpaka mwenye anafanya private business ati hii pesa ilitoka hapa, ikaenda hapa….”

Sudi’s rant comes just hours after Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot revealed that a section of Senators who were in support of the proposal by Senator Mithika Linturi on the Revenue sharing formula had woken up to their bank accounts frozen followed by fictitious tax demands from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

A number of Senators who voted in support of Sen Linturi's amendment to the Rev Formulae report wake up to frozen bank accounts & fictitious Tax demands from KRA.

Shameful of the so called system.

The resolve is firmer .

Kenya must win this war against Impunity. — Aaron Cheruiyot (@Aaroncheruiyot) August 13, 2020

Cheruiyot stated that the Government was intimidating senators who failed to take their side in the proposal thus called them out for their impunity.

In the wake of the Revenue sharing formula debate, Senate Chief whip Irungu Kang’ata had indicated that the Jubilee party would take action against its senators who voted against government position in the debate.

“There were some senators who are in positions of leadership in the party who decided on their own motion to go against the official position of the government. We expect some remedial action to be taken against them. I have no doubt that very soon we shall be cracking the whip of the party against those who went against the official government business that was before the House,” Kang’ata said.

