Sudi, Osoro on the Spot As Media Council Warns Against Profiling, Threatening of Journalists

MPs Oscar Sudi and Silvanus Osoro are on the spot for attacks on the media as the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) issues a warning.

In a statement shared on social media, MCK cautioned against threatening and profiling journalists ahead of the August 9, polls.

These attacks, MCK said contravene articles 34 and 35 of the Constitution on the Freedom of Media and Access to Information.

Singled out are Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro who castigated the media for alleged bias.

“We particularly take note of the latest verbal attack against Citizen TV by Kapseret Member of Parliament Hon Oscar Sudi vide a social media post meant to intimidate the editorial discretion of the station. Hon Sudi’s statement comes after similar threats by South Mugirango Member of Parliament Hon Silvanus Osoro who castigated the media outlet for alleged biased reporting,” MCK said in a statement.

The agency further called on politicians and the public, in general, to follow the professional code of conduct and use relevant channels to seek redress concerning such issues.

