Sudi, Ngunjiri Claim To Have Received Death Threats, Threaten To Reveal Msando Killers

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and his Bahati counterpart Kimani Ngunjiri have claimed that they have received threats to their lives in the recent past.

Addressing reporters in Eldoret Town on Saturday, Sudi said that threats against their lives for supporting Deputy President William Ruto will not scare them.

The staunch DP supporter also said that there are plans to arrest him and Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

Further, the vocal Rift Valley leader said they will expose those who murdered IEBC official Chris Msando, days leading to the 2017 general election.

“It’s not a joke and soon we will reveal everything including those who killed Msando and others,” said Sudi.

Sounding a warning to those trying to wreck the ruling party, the MP said they too will not live forever.

“Even Moi was everything during his time. But one day he went back home to sit under the tree and recently we laid him to rest. Let them know that we all are headed there,” he continued.

Ngunjiri on his part told reporters that he has in the recent past been trailed by unknown persons.

“They can kill me or others and do anything they want but the question is so what after that? The question to them is what next after doing that because we have seen all that happen even before,” Ngunjiri said.

He also took the opportunity to let DP Ruto supporters know that he was well and in high spirits.

“I want to tell Kenyans that the DP is very happy and peaceful despite what is happening.

“The DP is always referring to the Bible when we talk to him and he is actually the happiest and most peaceful person.”

Ruto has been silent during the coronavirus pandemic and is yet to comment on Murkomen and Susan Kihika’s ouster as Senate majority leader and whip respectively.

They were bundled out during a Jubilee Party parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday.

The DP is said to have skipped the meeting as did senators allied to him.

As a result, five nominated legislators who did not attend the meeting are likely to face disciplinary action.

