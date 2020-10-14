Sudi Fires Salvo At Detractors Claiming He Purchased Vehicles With Sh150 Million NHIF Money

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has fired a salvo at those claiming he received Sh150 million from the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF).

According to the lawmaker, the monies were received after making a land sale in Eldoret.

On Wednesday, after being grilled by DCI detectives for close to 10 hours the previous day, the firebrand MP said he was only a suspect because he is not from a rich background.

In a tweet that has attracted close to 1000 likes, Sudi said he was driving a Toyota Lexus at the age of 23 and a Range Rover at 26, adding that he is now on his fourth Range Rover.

“When I was 23 years old, I was driving a Lexus. When I was 26 years old, I bought my first Range Rover. This is my 4th Range Rover since then. Mtoto wa maskini akipata ameiba lakini wa tajiri akipata ni ya baba yake na ni yao. Wakwende kabisa,” he wrote.

It is said that part of the money was used to purchase a Range Rover and a Toyota Lexus from a car dealer on Ngong Road, Nairobi.

The money is said to have come from the NHIF and then to a city agent for the treatment of patients seeking treatment in India.

The agent allegedly moved the money to an account belonging to a Nairobi firm after which the aforementioned motor vehicles were bought.

However, preliminary reports showed that the MP did not sell the piece of land as claimed. Apparently, the documentation for the sale was forged.

But according to Sudi, there was no way he could have “smelt” the source of the money.

“I have been grilled at DCI offices from 6am to 5pm. I was questioned about a transaction where I sold my land in Eldoret Town to a company that wanted to build a hospital. DCI are now alleging that Purchaser’s money was wired from @nhifkenya How could I smell the source of money?”

