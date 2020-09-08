MP Oscar Sudi Defends Self After DP Ruto’s Call For Allies Not To Disrespect Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has warned allies against using offensive language against the head of state Uhuru Kenyatta amid the fallout in the ruling Jubilee party.

In a tweet on Monday night, the DP seemed to tell off Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi who had earlier issued a statement criticising the President over the arrest of Emurua Dikiir counterpart Johanna Ng’eno.

Nge’no had hit out at President Kenyatta for what he termed as humiliating his deputy, who worked day and night to help the Jubilee party ascend to power.

In his rant, in which he severally referred to the Kenyatta family and Uhuru’s mother Mama Ngina, Ng’eno told the President to finish his term and go to his Gatundu home.

“You are not Kenya and Kenya is nor Kenyatta’s or Mama Ngina’s land. This land belongs to 47 million Kenyans, you cannot run it as you wish,” the legislator said.

Read: National Cohesion Team Summons MP Oscar Sudi Over Recent Mungiki Utterances

Sudi had defended Ng’eno saying he had been arrested for mentioning Mama Ngina’s name. To some the language the DP ally used was offensive.

Ruto weighed in on the matter and called out the MPs for using offensive language against the President and his family.

“Leaders should exercise restraint and avoid insults and bad language against other Kenyans. Unsavoury words against mothers and Head of State is a NO, NO. No amount of anger justifies use of offensive insulting language. There exists decent ways to communicate however one feels, ” Ruto tweeted.

But in a quick rejoinder on Monday night, Sudi said that he had not abused anyone’s mother.

“I need to make a clarification here, I didn’t insult anybody’s mother. I just reiterated the fact that my mother, Mama Ngina and all other mothers are equal and they all deserve respect. However, my colleague Johanna Ng’eno was arrested because of mentioning Mama Ngina’s name. No one’s mother is more special than the other. That’s my take,” said Sudi.

