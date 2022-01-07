MP Sudi In Airport Drama with British Billionaire Michael Spencer

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi was once again involved in airport drama.

This time the vocal legislator was in the company of a British billionaire philanthropist, Michael Spencer who is also a Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom.

The two were also with controversial Tanzanian politician and former minister for natural resources and tourism, Lazaro Nyalandu.

Read: Turkish National Harun Aydin in DP Ruto’s Aborted Trip to Uganda Deported

A flight manifest shows that the trio was in a chartered flight from Eldoret to Wilson Airport. They briefly stopped at the airport where security insisted they had to have their luggage scanned.

They had opted to use the VIP terminal when they were asked to turn back as a scanner was not available there.

Angry with the airport staff, the hesitant trio later agreed to have their luggage scanned.

Read Also: MP Oscar Sudi Wants Security Reinstated, Claims Life Is In Danger

Reports indicate that the two foreigners were picked from Tanzania on January 2 and flew to Nairobi. They later left for Eldoret to meet an unidentified person on January 4 and flew back the next day.

The three left Eldoret for Nairobi on Wednesday at 10 am aboard a Pilatus PC-12 private jet tail number 5Y SRI belonging to Sirai Air but operated by East African Air Charters (EAAC) Limited.

In August last year, Sudi was in yet another fracas at the airport involving Turkish businessman Harun Aydin.

Aydin who was later deported was supposed to travel to Uganda with deputy President William Ruto.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...