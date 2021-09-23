Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Cleared of Money Laundering Charges by a Nairobi Court

Sudanese Minister of Cabinet Affairs Martin Elia Lomuro has been cleared of money laundering charges by a Nairobi court.

Lomuro has been working with the Sudanese government under President Silver Kiir since 2005. He was appointed Minister of Cabinet Affairs in 2013.

Earlier in June, Lomuro’s bank accounts containing Sh13.42 million were frozen following claims of money laundering.

This was after a case was filed by the Kenya Assets Recovery Agent (ARA) claiming that the Co-operative Bank account had made several suspicious transactions.

Read: Flashy Nigerian Instagrammer Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering Charges

In a new development, however, Lomuro has now been granted access to his funds after he gave valid explanations that were satisfactory to the court and applicant (ARA) in regards to the source of his money.

Weighing in on the same, Lomuro applauded the Kenyan High Court for upholding high standards on the rule of law and ensuring all steps were following to serve justice.

“Equally, I appreciate the ARA for acknowledging the authenticity of the sources of my funds and advise that in the future ARA should conform to the country’s legal procedures and diplomatic protocols so as not to victimize people in support of negative policy of external powers with negative political intentions in the region; South Sudan in this case,” the Minister said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...