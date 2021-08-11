Sudan Resolves to Hand Over Ex-President Omar al-Bashir to ICC

Authorities in Sudan have resolved to hand over former President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) where he is wanted over crimes against humanity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mariam al-Mahdi confirmed the news on Wednesday saying the government will also hand over other officials linked to Darful killings.

“The cabinet decided to hand over wanted officials to the ICC,” Mahdi was quoted as saying.

The Darfur war broke out in 2003 when non-Arab rebels took up arms complaining of systematic discrimination by Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.

Khartoum responded by unleashing the notorious Janjaweed militia, recruited from among the region’s nomadic peoples.

Read: Deposed Omar Al-Bashir Moved To Kober Maximum Security Prison

The accused face charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the decision to hand over Bashir to ICC came during a visit to Sudan by ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

Al-Bashir was the first sitting president to be indicted by the International criminal court.

The Hague-based court has in the past issued two warrants of arrest for Bashir, one in March 2009 and another in July 2010. He is considered a fugitive.

The former president who ruled Sudan for at least 30 years was forced to vacate office in April 2019.

He has since been charged with killing protesters during the period which he was ousted from office.

He has also been sentenced to two years behind bars for graft but Sudanese law bars people above the age 0f 70 from serving a jail term.

Read Also: Uganda To ‘Grant’ Ousted Al Bashir Asylum – Minister

Al Bashir is 77 years old.

In 2019, soldiers trying to protect the protesters and intelligence and security personnel trying to disperse them clashed. At least 11 people died in the clashes, including six members of the armed forces.

The citizens had been protesting since December 2018 following the economic crisis and the government’s bid to increase the price of bread.

Read Also: Sudan’s Prosecution Charges Former President Bashir With Killing Of Anti Government Protesters

Following Al Bashir’s ouster, a military takeover was announced, a move that faced rejection from the people.

But in an agreement signed in August 2019, the military would rule for close to three years until 2022 when elections will be held.

In the civilian-military transitional government formed after the agreement, the military leads the Sovereign Council while a civilian prime minister runs the day-to-day operations of government.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu