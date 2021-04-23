Students Transfered From KTTC Gigiri As Speculations Of Closure Emerge

Several students in Kenya Technical Trainers College (KTTC) in Gigiri have been transferred by the government to other colleges without notice.

In a statement dated April 22, the acting director of technical education Tom Mulati said that the college had been repositioned to focus on Technical Trainer Education.

“Further to discussions and preparations made, please bring to the attention of ALL non- trainer students that, the Ministry of Education has repositioned KTTC to focus on Technical Trainer Education to fulfill CBC/CBET demands and requirements, TVET reforms and to comply with the TVET Act of 2013,” said Mulati.

At least 30 courses will no longer be offered in the college, most of them being diploma courses.

“The remaining KTTC non- trainer students who have cleared their KNEC terminal modules have been transferred to complete their remaining modules two and three in other TVET institutions within the Nairobi region.”

The statement further added that the affected students are allowed to seek transfer to any other TVET institution of their choice, on their own initiative.

“Details of where each student has been transferred to and the procedure for the transfer are available on the KTTC website. Principals of the various TVET institutions where these students have been transferred to have been briefed appropriately and are requested to assist the new students where necessary,” added Mulati.

Most of the students were caught off-guard since schools are closed due to an upsurge of Covid-19 infections in the country.

Despite the announcement, there are speculations that the college will be entirely closed, as the land is taken over by the United Nations (UN).

In 2017, Fred Matiang’i, who was the then Cabinet Secretary for Education formed a picked a team to oversee the planned takeover.

KTTC was to be relocated from the 62-acre land to the University of Nairobi’s Kenya Science Campus on Ngong Road.

Already students have been allocated new colleges, and it will be a matter of time to see if the college is closed completely.

The KTTC is located in Gigiri next to United States Embassy and United Nations complex that hosts United Nations Environment Programme and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.

It has been in existence since 1978.

