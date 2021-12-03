Students of a School in Nandi County Sent Home after Burning Dormitory

Students of a school in Nandi county have been sent home after a dormitory in the premises was burnt down.

The fire was allegedly started by five girls who sneaked into the dormitory at Holy Rosary Girls, Kobem. According to the school Principal Monica Kirwa, the students were preparing for their extra-curricular activities at 11 am before they burnt the dormitory.

“The dormitory was housing 85 students and nothing was salvaged,” Kirwa said.

Nandi central sub-county director of Education Zachary Muitiri said over 500 students were ordered to go home after consultations.

Six students from the school are already facing arson charges after they were found with five litres of Kerosene in November.

Cases of arson in schools have been on the rise in the last few months with thousands worth of property getting destroyed in the process.

