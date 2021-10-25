Over 200 Students Lose Valuables As Fire Guts Dormitories at Kibirigwi Girls High School

Property of unknown value was destroyed after a fire broke out at Kibirigwi Girls High School in Ndia Constituency, Kirinyaga County, Sunday night.

Five out of nine dormitories in the school were razed down by the fire in the 9pm incident.

Police reports indicate that 213 students out of the total 469 students at the institution were affected by the fire. However, no injuries were reported as the students were in class for preps when the fire broke out.

Ndia Deputy County Commissioner said the cause of the inferno is yet to be established.

“Luckily, no student was injured and we are yet to identify the cause of the fire,” he said.

The police boss, however, confirmed that a probe is underway to determine the cause of the unfortunate incident.

Water shortage in the area was attributed to extensive damage of the fire as residents, who responded to the scene, watched helplessly as the inferno spread.

Residents, who spoke to the media, also called out Kirinyaga County Fire department for failing to turn up despite several calls from the school and locals.

The fire was reportedly put out by two fire engines, one from the neighboring Nyeri County and another one belonging to one of the contractors, taking part in the construction of the Kenol-Marua Dual carriage.

This was after the fire had caused extensive damage to the school and students’ property including beddings and personal effects.

Meanwhile, the schools’ Board of Management is expected to meet and discuss the way forward.

