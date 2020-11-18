Student Cries For Help As Multimedia University Frustrates Bid To Reverse HELB Loan

Shadrack Ochieng Okello, a first-year student at Mount Kenya University, is in turmoil following a failed attempt to reverse a loan from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).

According to Shadrack, he was expected to enrol at Multimedia University for the 2017/2018 academic year. He thus made a loan application which was reportedly disbursed after a successful course application.



However, due to financial constraints, he was unable to join the university that year hence deferred and opted to join Mount Kenya University two years later.

“What happens if an individual has tried over the years to contact an institution MultiMedia University to carry out a HELB Loan reversal as advised and the institution fails to put in mind that the said student didn’t join the institution as planned,” he wrote on Twitter.



This loan was applied on 2017/2018 academic year. The loan got disbursed after a successful course application.Unfortunately,the student didn't join @multimedia_uni due to financial constraints but rather deferred and opted for @MountKenyaUni two years later.After contacting Helb — Shadrack Okello©🌍🇰🇪 (@ShadrArt_Okello) November 17, 2020

Shadrack further says he has made efforts to have the loan reversed but his efforts have been fruitless.

“As we speak, this hasn’t happened. I have been in touch since January of 2020 with the Multimedia University school accountant who goes by the name Mr Mugure. He has been pushing my plea over and over. I can’t understand what’s not happening,” he further wrote.



Apparently, he was advised to write a letter to the Institution to initiate the reversal since the funds had already been disbursed, a step that he did with the hopes that the loan would be transferred to the new school.

A screenshot of Shadrack’s loan status on HELB mobile App as seen by this desk indicates that the loan was processed on March 26, 2018, and was fully disbursed.

Shadrack enrolled at Mounty Kenya University on January 6, 2020, and being a total orphan, he fully depends on the HELB loan to fund his studies. He hopes that reversal will be effected so that he can continue with his studies uninterrupted.

