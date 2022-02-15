Student Among Three Charged with Attempted Murder After Poisoning Garissa MCA

A form four student, Emily Ndunge is among three people who have been charged with attempted murder after poisoning Garissa MCA.

Garissa MCA Teresia Queen had on January 11 escaped a near-death experience after her syrup was mixed with poison.

It was later discovered that three people namely Emily Ndunge, Josephine Mbula and Bernard Katana participated in the crime.

They appeared before a Garissa Court under Chief Magistrate Cosmas Maundu where they sought to be released on favorable bail terms stating that they were corresponding with the investigative bodies.

Through their lawyer Nelson Mandera, Ndunge argues that she is a form four candidate set to sit for her exams in March hence needed to be out to prepare.

They have since been released on Sh300,000 cash bail with the case set for hearing on April 12, 2022.

