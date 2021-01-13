Student Among 123 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In 24 Hours

Kenya has recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This was from a sample size of 4,948 tested bringing the country’s caseload to 98,555.

Of the new cases, the youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is aged 85 years.

Consequently, 412 patients have recovered from the virus and were discharged. 378 of the patients were discharged from the Home Based Care Programme, while 34 were discharged from various health facilities across the country. The tally for recoveries’ is now at 81,667.

On a sad note, 4 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the tally for fatalities to 1,720.

Speaking during the COVID-19 briefing, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe revealed that a student is among the positive COVID-19 cases that were confirmed in the country.

Regarding the student, Kagwe intimated that the positive case might have originated from home since the student’s father had also tested positive for the virus.

He further urged netizens to remain vigilant and heed to the directives issued by the state in combating the spread of the virus.

