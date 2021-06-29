Struggling Keroche Breweries Launches “Upmarket” X Beer

Fighting to stay afloat as the taxman demands close to Ksh 10billion in taxes, Naivasha-based Keroche Industries has now unveiled a beer product dubbed X which they say is meant to counter the foreign domination of the premium beer market.

Keroche Breweries CEO Tabitah Karanja revealed that the X beer is sugar and additive-free beer which is “truly Kenyan.”

“The 8.8% v/v beer was announced in March 2021, to take a lead in the strong beer’s category in Kenya. X 8.8 is naturally brewed in keeping with our tradition of sugar-free beers with no additives,” Tabitha revealed.

“The quality of Brand X and its richness is unmatched in the present market. It is targeted at the middle and upper-end market”

Keroche has revealed that Kenyans have relied on imported strong beers but this is going to change with the entry of the Naivasha-based brewery in the segment.

Keroche’s strategy to recover from the KRA push and market dominance by EABL seems to be the strong alcohols as it launched the 10 per cent alcohol content Vienna Ice Strong Lager in April. Apart from the taxman, Keroche is also facing headwinds brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit the entertainment economy in a huge way.

