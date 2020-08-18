Struggle For A Democratic State Far From Over, Raila Says Of Senate Stalemate In Revenue Sharing Formula

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has weighed in on the Stalemate witnessed in Senate during the Revenue Sharing Formula Debate.

Through a statement on Twitter, Raila indicated that the standoff is a reminder that the struggle for a democratic state is far from finished.

“The events surrounding the arrest of senators yesterday, just like the acrimonious stalemate that has seen the Senate disagree a record nine times on sharing of revenue among counties stand as stark reminders that our struggle for a democratic state is far from finished,” Raila wrote.

According to Odinga, the Revenue Sharing debate should not be used as a contest between security organs and legislators who are the Senators.

Read: Senate Forms A 12-Member Committee To Break The Revenue Sharing Formula Impasse

“It was absolutely unnecessary to turn the debate on sharing of revenue among counties into a contest between losers and gainers, pastoralists and agriculturalists, regions and tribes,” read the statement in part.

The events surrounding the arrest of senators yesterday, just like the acrimonious stalemate that has seen the Senate disagree a record nine times on sharing of revenue among counties stand as stark reminders that our struggle for a democratic state is far from finished. pic.twitter.com/yMCxuGCBI6 — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) August 18, 2020

For instance, Odinga has intimated that the events that took place yesterday have laid bare the unsuccessful struggle to make integrity and search for public good over private gain the basis of our politics and holding of public offices.

Consequently, the AU High representative on Infrastructure called on arms of government, particularly the executive to exercise restraint and tolerance while pushing for a democratic state. This, he added, should be coupled with integrity from government representatives in all positions.

“As we continue to push for a just, equal, democratic and prosperous Kenya, we require huge amounts of tolerance and restraint from all arms of government particularly the Executive which has at it’s a disposal disproportionate capacity for force,” he wrote.

Read Also: Raila Supports Population-driven Revenue Sharing Formula, Tells Senators To End Stand-off

Odinga has further reiterated the need to pull together and not apart through embracing integrity for the benefit of netizens.

Raila’s remarks come just a day after there was a standoff at the Senate after a section of Senators believed to have opposed the government stand on Revenue Sharing formula debate were arrested.

In a dramatic turn of events, Senators Cleophas Malala, Christopher Langat and Steve Lelegwe were arrested with Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen alluding that it was an intimidating scheme to stop them from voting.

Senators thus selected an adhoc committee that will seek to get the solution on the revenue sharing formula.

Read Also: Senate Adjourns To 2:30 PM Following Arrests Of Senators Malala, Langat, Lelegwe

Among the senators who will serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

The Senate has adjourned for a record 10 times after the senators failed to agree on the most appropriate formula for revenue sharing among the counties, with the government pushing a formula by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu