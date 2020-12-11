Nurse Who Helped Police Enforce Covid-19 Rules In Kakamega Town Dies Of Virus

Kakamega residents are yet to come to terms with the sudden death of a local nurse who is among the latest victims of the coronavirus menace.

Wycliffe Alumasa, who residents describe as a stickler for the Ministry of Health safety guidelines on curbing the spread of the virus, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The nurse, who worked at the Kakamega County General Hospital, would enforce the mandatory mask rule in Kakamega town before reporting to his workstation.

According to residents who spoke to journalists, the strict nurse would confront people without masks and demand they wear one.

When he encountered problems enforcing the rules, the residents said, the deceased would summon police officers to help him.

Read: Body of Dr Mogusu Yet To Be Released To Family Over Sh1 Million Hospital Bill

“He (Alumasa) would even buy people masks and sensitise us on importance of observing Covid-19 containment measures,” said Moses Mutswenje, a boda boda rider.

A local mechanic identified as Godfrey Olunga said Alumasa would not allow him touch his car without a mask.

“He would demand we wear the masks before alighting from the car to brief us on the problems it had. Alumasa would not greet anyone who did not wear a mask,” the mechanic said.

The deceased’s wife, Veronica Alumasa, said that he had been ill for a few days, his condition deteriorated on Monday and sadly the family lost him on Tuesday.

Read Also: Doctors Union Wants State To Clear Dr. Mogusu’s Hospital Bill, Compensate Family

“I convinced him to visit the hospital the following morning but I knew it would be a miracle for him to pull through going by his condition,” said Veronica.

Alumasa joins a list of more than 30 frontline healthcare workers who have lost the battle to Covid-19.

Medics continue to call on the government to protect its frontline workers as the disease continues to ravage the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu