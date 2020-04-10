Storm As Jubilee Seeks To Change Top Officials Amid Party Wrangles

The Jubilee Party is seeking to change its leadership in the National Management Committee.

The party has already forwarded five names to replace holders of the positions. The party intends to replace Fatuma Shukri, Pamela Mutua and Veronica Maina with Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Prof Marete Marangu, Walter Nyambati, Jane Nampaso and James Waweru.

In a Kenya Gazette Notice dated April 6, the Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu called on any member who wishes to challenge the process to do so within seven days.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended change by the political party shall within seven (7) days from the date herein, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties, ” the notice reads in part.

The move has elicited an angry reaction from a section of Jubilee members, who accuse the top leadership of the party of engaging in an illegality.

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria says the leadership is taking advantantage of the current COVID-19 crisis in the country to get people to leadership through the backdoor.

“While others are taking advantage of the fact that the High Court is not accessible with COVID-19 to change the Jubilee party officials ahead of the merger with ODM and KANU. Roho Chafu! (Sic), ” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.



This is considering that the party’s National Governing Council (NEC) has never met despite the party constitution requiring the members to meet once after every four months, or as need determines.

Some of the roles of the National Management Committee include acting on behalf of the NEC on urgent matters where their opinion the NEC cannot be sufficiently convened to undertake such urgent decisions; Convening short notice executive meetings to execute the mandate of NEC; Setting the agenda of the NEC; Overseeing the management and supervision of party affairs and the Secretariat on behalf of NEC and approving the budgetary plans on behalf of NEC.

A section of Jubilee members has for months now been calling for NEC meeting without success. Some of the members include the “Tanga Tanga” group allied to Deputy President William Ruto, which feels sidelined by the “Kieleweke” camp that supports President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s handshake.

As it stands the party is divided right in the middle. The two camps were to meet on February 14, during a “consultative meeting” convened by the party Secretary General Raphael Tuju but didn’t as the meeting was postponed to allow members mourn former President Daniel Arap Moi.

Tuju had convened the meeting in an attempt to iron out issues facing the party.

“As the nation continues to prepare to bid farewell to the departed 2nd President of the Republic of Kenya, the late H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi, our Party also joins Kenyans in solidarity to pay our respects, ”said Tuju.

“Under the prevailing circumstances, may I notify Jubilee Members of Parliament that the consultative meeting scheduled for Friday, 14th of February 2020 has been postponed to a later date to be announced.”

Tuju has been accused of dividing the party. In fact, a section of MPs recently told him off over what they termed as meddling with Kirinyaga County affairs regarding the proposed impeachment of Governor Anne Waiguru.

The SG had sacked Majority leader Kamau Murango for allegedly involving himself in the impeachment.

Munene Wambugu (Kirinyaga Central) Kabinga Wachira (Mwea) George Kariuki (Ndia), Wangui Ngirici (Woman representative) and Gichimu Githinji (Gichugu) told Tuju to keep off what’s none of his business.

Jubilee seeks to change officials. Interesting, silent moves. When did NEC meet? The Governing party is inviting apolitical duel within its ranks instead of focusing on fighting #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/O9VjHNVwJj — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) April 10, 2020

