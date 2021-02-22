Stop Whining and Be Your Own Men for Once – ODM’s Mbadi tells NASA Co-principals

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has told off National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition co-principals for labelling Raila Odinga a political conman who can’t be trusted.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart Musalia Mudavadi had on Sunday hit out at the ODM leader over remarks that he won’t endorse them for presidency in 2022 for skipping his January 30, 2018 swearing-in as the People’s President.

The two leaders accused the former Prime Minister of deceit, claiming he had duped them into supporting his candidature in 2017 under the NASA coalition that also comprised of Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi claimed that Raila had brokered the March 9, 2018, polital truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta better known as “handshake” before the 2017 presidential repeat election for selfish reasons.

In a statement on Monday afternoon, ODM Chairman John Mbadi dismissed the NASA co-principals as cowards.

“Nothing Hon Kalonzo Musyoka, Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and Hon. Moses Wetangula tells Kenyans about the events surrounding Raila Odinga’s swearing over three years ago will change the fact that these three men are inconsistent and incoherent cowards,” said Mbadi.

“Nothing they say now will change H.E Odinga’s position that he will not endorse any of them because they can never fight for themselves and can therefore never fight for Kenyans.”

According to Mbadi, the leaders had prior to the mock swearing-in given excuses before disappearing into thin air only to emerge after Raila had taken the oath.

“Just before the swearing-in, NASA had a series of rallies dubbed people’s assemblies. The last one before the Uhuru Park event was in Homa Bay. At the rally in Homa Bay, Hon Musalia was categorical that the swearing-in vehicle was no longer stoppable as it had run out of breaks. Hon. Kalonzo Musyoka said he was even ready to swear in Hon. Odinga there in Homa Bay even before Uhuru Park. Then the excuses started, ” Mbadi added.

He went on, “when the swearing-in first happened, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula said they failed to attend the event because they had lost touch with Hon Raila Odinga, who had promised to reach them via a Nigerian telephone line but did not do so.

“Later on, the three leaders claimed that they missed the event because they had been put under some kind of house arrest, with their security details withdrawn and their homes marooned by police officers. The Government denied ever deploying any security officers at the homes of the three. Instead, information emerged that the three pleaded with the government to arrest them so that they could have an explanation for missing the swearing-in.”

Kalonzo had on Sunday claimed that he snubbed the event that took place at Uhuru Park because it was illegal, claims that Mbadi rubbished.

“…Hon Kalonzo Musyoka later claimed that their absence was a strategy agreed on with Hon. Odinga. Kalonzo claimed they had agreed he would himself be sworn in at a later date. Apparently, that later date has not come even as we approach another election, ” the ODM chairman said.

“Yesterday, Kalonzo claimed that as a Senior Counsel, he could not bring himself to an illegality that the swearing-in was. That despite the fact that Kalonzo was not a Senior Counsel at the time of the swearing-in and that even today, there are serious doubts whether he deserves the title.

“Musalia on the other hand abandoned the Nigeria telephone line narrative and the supposed blockade by national security officers. He now claims that Hon Odinga duped them into backing him in 2017.”

Mbadi asked the leaders to stop whining and build a strong support base as Raila won’t endorse anyone in 2022.

“The pattern fits what Kenyans already know about the so-called NASA principals: They are cowards. They cannot stand on their own feet and they trying to force Mr. Odinga to endorse them. Mr Odinga will do no such endorsement. As a party, we will strongly discourage Hon. Odinga from doing so, ” he added.

“We encourage Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi to stop whining and be their own men for once in their political careers. The three are free to continue clinging to NASA. That too is consistent with their nature. They are never able to read the signs of the times and move.”

