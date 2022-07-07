Stop Misinforming Kenyans – Chebukati Responds to “Rigging Plot”

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati has urged politicians to desist from misinforming the public.

Speaking during a meeting with Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) on Thursday, the electoral agency chairman said the ballot paper tendering process did not involve the commissioners, contrary to reports by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance secretary general Junet Mohamed.

“As a commission we are aware that during this election period, there is bound to be some misinformation. We however just want to communicate the truth. let’s stop misinforming Kenyans,” he said.

“I want to confirm that IEBC is an independent institution. We are not directed by any individual, constitution or authority; we are answerable only to the constitution.”

Read: Wetangula Denies Links With Greek Company Awarded Ballot Printing Tender

Junet on Wednesday during a rally in Kiambu County, claimed that Chebukati met with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula in Karen over the tender.

The Suna East MP in a letter to IEBC and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) had on Tuesday alleged that the senator who is also a principal in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, had invited the proprietors of a Greek company Inform Lykos (Hellas), to Kenya in January 2021.

The legislator added that there was sinister plot to sneak in marked ballot papers from Uganda through Bungoma.

These claims have also been refuted by Chebukati.

Read Also: Petition Filed Seeking to Compel IEBC to Introduce ‘None of The Above’ Option on Ballot Papers

The chair told KEPSA and reporters that the presidential ballot papers will be the last to be printed while the first batch of the 200 million ballots arrive today.

Meanwhile, Wetangula has sought the services of lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi to take action against Junet.

“I have instructed SC Ahmednasir aka “The Mullah” to take legal action against ODM desperadoes to stop their reckless inanity against Weta & KK. Watajua hawajui!!” Wetangula said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...