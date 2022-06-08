Stop Making Fun Of Our Academics – DCI Boss Kinoti Hits Out At Malala

DCI Boss George Kinoti has hit out at Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala following his remarks on police officers.

In a viral video, Malala made remarks stating that police officers did not require any academic qualifications as their jobs only required them to hold guns.

The remarks were deemed disrespectful with heads of security agencies coming out guns blazing forcing the senator to apologize.

SHOCKING: Cleophas Malala insults Police Officers and calls them school dropouts, claims their only purpose is holding guns… Kazi ni kazi. pic.twitter.com/eOtJFq4Llu — Kihuria Ndorongo (@KihuriaN) May 25, 2022

The DCI has now told off the Senator stating that the work of police officers should be respected as they deal with so much.

He referenced a situation where an officer holding and operating a gun requires both academic and emotional intelligence.

According to Kinoti, there are men in the police force who hold more academic qualifications than politicians.

Thus, Kinoti wants politicians to refrain from making fun of police work and let them do their jobs in the best possible way.

“Instead of celebrating our emotional intelligence, you make fun of our academics,” Kinoti said.

He added, “When you provoke that police officer taking care of you who is ready to take his blood, with a fully loaded gun, then when all factors remain constant, he’s most likely to react.”

