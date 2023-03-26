Stop Intimidating Junior Cops – IG Koome Tells Azimio Politicians

“Why are you afraid of me you are going to my junior? Deal with Koome I am ready. I am the commander of the National Police Service the buck stops with me don’t start intimidating my junior officers.”

He continued by saying that another junior officer is receiving backlash on allegations that she was to blame for the death of a Maseno University student who was shot during the Kisumu riots.

He swore to carry out his duties in his capacity and to defend his junior officers from attacks.

“Some were even intimidating a young policewoman in Maseno it all over social media. She is a constable why don’t you target the IG,” he said.