Stop Intimidating Junior Cops – IG Koome Tells Azimio Politicians

Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome has warned politicians against intimidating junior police commanders and officers.
The police boss stated that he is in charge of the police hence he should be the one taking the heat.
Koome said he was aware of threats to have Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei charged locally and internationally over the chaos witnessed during Azimio protests.
He told those going after Bungei to stop acting like cowards and instead go after him.
“Last week I saw politicians trying to threaten my Regional Commander Bungei that you will arrest him and take him to an international court,” he said.
“Why are you afraid of me you are going to my junior? Deal with Koome I am ready. I am the commander of the National Police Service the buck stops with me don’t start intimidating my junior officers.”
He continued by saying that another junior officer is receiving backlash on allegations that she was to blame for the death of a Maseno University student who was shot during the Kisumu riots.
He swore to carry out his duties in his capacity and to defend his junior officers from attacks.
“Some were even intimidating a young policewoman in Maseno it all over social media. She is a constable why don’t you target the IG,” he said.
“Face the IG I will deal with you. I have a job to do and I will discharge that mandate without fear or favour.”
The police boss also banned the dawn to dusk demos that are set for Monday and Thursday this week.
