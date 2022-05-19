Stolen IDs, Two Wives: The Secret Life of Man Shot in Mirema

The man shot on Mirema Drive, Kasarani sub-county, on Monday afternoon led a rather “secretive” life.

Samuel Mugota was shot six times in the chest by a man who the police say could have been well known to him. His killer shot him and then fled in a white Toyota Premio parked on the other side of the road.

Mugota, sources say was married to two women. One was Winni Wambui who has since recorded a statement with Kasarani officers.

Ms Wambui told the Nation that she has lived with the deceased for 16 years but could not really tell what he did for a living.

She told the daily that her husband was a former police officer who later started an electronics business.

But according to the police, Mugota was never in the service.

Ms Wambui who resides along Kenyatta Road in Kiambu and shared three children with the deceased, also stated that every time she sought to find out what he did for a living, they got into a heated exchange.

On the day he was gunned down, the bereaved widow said he left their home at around 8 a.m.

Mugota also had another wife, Ruth Kamene, who currently resides in Githurai 44. She is his legitimate wife, the family has said.

This was after Ms Wambui asked the police for the identification documents found on his person after the incident.

Mugota who many have described as a “difficult” man that always kept to himself, is set to be laid to rest in Nyahururu sometime this week.

Police have maintained that the deceased was a criminal most likely killed over a gone deal sour. This is because his killer did not steal the valuables in his car Honda CRV Reg No KBY 453R. In the vehicle was a laptop, five mobile phones and nine ID cards.

Four of the identity cards belonged to people who had lost them after their drinks were spiked in entertainment joints and their bank accounts swept clean afterwards.

Detectives have also disputed claims that the deceased had dropped off a woman and a child before he was murdered.

Cops said CCTV footage did not show any woman getting off the vehicle.

