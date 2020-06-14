Another Consignment Of Stolen Bata Shoes Worth Ksh9.8 Million Recovered At Comffy Hotel In Keroka

Detectives from the Special Crime Unit have recovered another consignment of Bata shoes illegally obtained through use of fake e-gift vouchers.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the shoes worth over Ksh9.8 million were recovered at Comffy Hotel in Keroka, Nyamira County.

The shoes are part of goods worth over Ksh20 million obtained by individuals who presented fake e-gift vouchers to several Bata shops within Nairobi.

“Another over 9.8 Million worth of Bata shoes defrauded in the Fake e-gift vouchers within Nairobi have been recovered by detectives at Comffy Hotel in Keroka, Nyamira County. Further investigations ongoing with DCI Special Crime Unit leading the recovery mission, ” said DCI.

Last week, two people were arrested in connection with the fraud.

Read: Two Suspects Arrested In Connection With Ksh20 Million Bata Shoe Theft

In a tweet on June 7, DCI said detectives recovered shoes worth over Ksh7 million from the suspects.

“Following the loss of goods worth over Ksh. 20 Million by Bata Shoe Company through fake egift vouchers by fraudsters presented to several Bata shops within Nairobi, two suspects have today been arrested by @DCI_Kenya Serious Crime detectives at Keroka, Nyamira County,” tweeted the DCI.

“Intelligence leads saw the recovery of the assorted Bata shoes worth over Ksh. 7 Million from a shop owned by the said suspects, and further investigations are going on for more arrests and recoveries,” added the DCI.

UPDATES|| Another over 9.8 Million worth of Bata shoes defrauded in the Fake egift vouchers within Nairobi have been recovered by detectives at Comffy Hotel in Keroka, Nyamira County.

Further investigations ongoing with @DCI_Kenya Special Crime Unit leading the recovery mission. https://t.co/EFSH0fmiT0 pic.twitter.com/DsHheyjHCb — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 14, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu