K’Ogalo Coach Steven Pollack Pips Ingwe’s Anthony Kimani To Third Straight KPL Monthly Award

Gor Mahia manager Steven Pollack has been belatedly named the KPL coach of the month for February ahead of AFC Leopards’ Anthony “Modo” Kimani.

Pollack amassed 10 points, one better than Modo in the month to win the accolade for the third straight time.

K’Ogalo started the month by hammering Nzoia Sugar 3-0 before Sofapaka handed them a shock 3-1 beating.

They were then held 1-1 by Western Stima before recovering to edge out Zoo and Stima 3-2 respectively.

“It’s an honor to get a third award and I am just as pleased as I was when I got my first one. To get an individual award makes you feel good but football for me is a group effort. I dedicate this to my staff and players who have put in the hard work throughout and without them I wouldn’t be here with this trophy,” Polack stated.

“And also to the supporters; we all know Gor have the best supporters in Kenya and they have played their part to push the team to do better.”

