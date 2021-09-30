Steve Kay, Contractor Allegedly Assaulted by MP Didmus Barasa Complains of Unfair Trial

Steve Masinde popularly known as Steve Kay, a musician cum contractor who was allegedly assaulted by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa has complained of unfair trial as the case has commenced.

According to Steve Kay, he appeared in court for what was supposed to be the mention for his case only for it to turn out to be the hearing.

He stated that his lawyer had briefed him it would only be a mention and thus the lawyer did not show up. However, upon raising the complaint to the magistrate, he was turned down.

“I tried raising complaints with the magistrate that my lawyer was absent as he was in Nairobi and that she should allow me more time but she turned me down,” he lamented.

Read: Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Arrested for Assaulting Contractor

Steve Kay now says he might not have a fair trial due to intimidation from the Kimilili MP. He further wants the case tried in Bungoma and not Kimilili as he suspects the accused legislator might have an upper hand in it.

The MP on his part showed up in court armed with a team of seven lawyers. He denied the claims and said he was only helping the contractor to adjust his zip.

Didmus was arrested following a video that went viral on social media which captured him raining slaps on a local contractor.

It later emerged that the MP had visited Baptist Lurare Primary School in Kamukuywa ward in his constituency where he was expected to commission five classrooms built from CDF.

Read Also: Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa Sued For Failing To Pay For Loaned Car

However, the classrooms were reportedly closed by the time the MP wanted to launch the project hence that angered him. It was said that Steve Kay together with his colleague had demanded payment of Sh3.4 million for the construction work before the keys were handed over to the MP.

“I have closed these classes because they cannot begin to operate without me being paid as they will be spoiled by children and he might end up refusing to pay me completely,” Steve Kay said.

The move angered the legislator who opted to take actions into his own hands.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...