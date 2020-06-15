Stephen Odhiambo, Tale Of A Jua Kali Carpenter Set To Rise High

The Jua Kali sector is one of the businesses that have been worst hit and affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Residents from different parts of the country have come up with different ideas to make ends meet due to the tough economic times as well as unemployment.

The business has to operate in correspondence with the government regulations to curb the spread of COVID-19 menace and at the same time put food on the table.

The tale of Stephen Odhiambo, a carpenter along Ngong road has mesmerized netizens after a video surfaced online capturing his perfect work.

In the video that has since gone viral, Odhiambo designed a garden seat/bench that has attracted the attention of hundreds of people who viewed it as pure talent.

This country has talent. pic.twitter.com/Y3KGi8odS0 — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) June 10, 2020

Basically, the bench is designed to accomodate three people but extends to taking six people who can seat facing each other with a table thus saving on space.

In an interview with Citizen, Odhiambo narrated how the viral video changed his life as he currently has more than 700 orders of the same garden seat.

Apparently, after the video went viral, he began receiving calls non-stop with clients asking for the same while others made payment in advance.

For instance, he charges Sh22,000 for the bench and so far about 11 clients have already made their payments for the same.

“Huwa naingia nyumbani six, nakuambia kutoka saa hiyo ilikuwa simu juu ya simu hadi kitu kama saa sita na nusu,” said Odhiambo.

This loosely translates to,” I often get home by 6 PM, but on the day the video went viral, I received back to back calls from clients until midnight.”

Further, Odhiambo intimated that initially, he would only make one per day. This has however changed and he is currently making about 5 in one day.

Odhiambo called on the government to cushion the Jua Kali sector as it is a huge source of employment to the youths especially now that the country is dealing with the effects of a global pandemic.

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

This looks like Dagoretti corner – Ngong road furniture place. That is where I like getting furniture made so that money circulates among my people. If you insist on quality & diligence, they give you what you can buy in imported furniture shops. I grew up nearby at Riruta. — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) June 10, 2020

I want to purchase it ASAP — George Njoroge (@georgenjoroge_) June 10, 2020

Given the necessary equipments this guys can make hospital beds instead of importing them from China,but who will support them and there is NO launch ceremony so there will be nothing to EAT ni sawa tu — Mkenya Daima 🇰🇪 (@karugu_nicholas) June 10, 2020

