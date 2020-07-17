Citizen TV’s Stephen Letoo Tests Positive For COVID-19, Recounts Exhibiting No Symptoms

Citizen TV reporter Stephen Letoo who has been on the forefront in covering COVID-19 related news has tested positive for the virus.

This comes barely 24 hours after the news reporter opted to go to Nairobi Hospital for testing. Taking to Instagram where he captured the testing process, he captioned, “Corona is Satan.”

According to Star, the results are finally out and Letoo has tested positive for the virus despite stating that he did not exhibit any Covid-19 related symptoms.

“I did not have any signs and even now I don’t have any signs. I am fine and I have my appetite like before. You might even think that I am pretending. I can’t trace and explain how I got it but upon doing the tests at Nairobi Hospital, it turned out that I had contacted the virus,” he said.

He further urged Kenyans to heed the government directives on combating the spread of the virus as he is currently under home-based care.

According to the jovial newsman, the feeling of being isolated and even having the tests done is something he would not wish for anyone.

“I just ask Kenyans to be more careful. It is sad when you can’t trace where you got it from. I am doing well and I am under medication at home. We are at the front line to get the story out there. We are too much exposed,” Letoo is quoted by the publication.

As of today, COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 12,000 mark with 222 fatalities reported. 4,764 people have however recovered from the deadly virus.

