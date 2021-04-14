Stella Nyanzi Decries Harassment, Threats Of Deportation By Kenyans

Vocal Ugandan activist Stella Nyanzi has decried harassment and threats from Kenyans following her stance on human rights.

Yesterday, Nyanzi, through her Facebook page highlighted the plight of refugees living in Kenya, with specific attention to a young man who was allegedly burnt to death over his sexual orientation.

Nyanzi, in her activism, condemned the actions and called for a probe into the same while ideally pledging to highlight more similar cases.

The move reportedly did not go well with the majority of Kenyans online who wasted no time to remind the Ugandan activist that she was a refugee and needed to remain quiet.

Nyanzi now claims Kenyans have threatened to deport her following her position to condemn the illegal killing of refugees, terming it xenophobia.

“Last night I briefly shared the sad news of the death of a refugee who was burnt along with several others in Block 13 of Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya. I am still shocked by many of the responses,” she wrote.

She added, “Another horribly evil group of human beings me to be quiet because I’m a foreigner seeking refuge in Kenya. They ordered me to politely stay in my place lest they would withdraw their hospitality to me in their country. They forced me to be grateful that refugees have taken advantage of Kenya’s relative peace to seek refuge here for many many years. They threateningly reminded me that the Kenyan government closed Kakuma and Dadaab camps and ordered all refugees to be withdrawn. They told me to go back home if I found Kenya hostile. This is Xenophobia!”

Following the chaotic Ugandan elections earlier in the year, Stella Nyanzi fled to Nairobi, Kenya, over alleged political persecution back home, her lawyer George Luchiri Wajackoyah confirmed.

The long-time critic of President Yoweri Museveni, who sought political asylum in Kenya, arrived in Nairobi by bus with reports indicating that she crossed the Uganda-Kenya border “in disguise” to avoid detection by security agents.

In the period leading up to the January 14 election, Nyanzi was arrested and charged with flouting Covid-19 rules after crossing over to Kenya in September last year.

The police accused her of having crossed the border through Sofia porous routes.

During her visit to Kenya then, Nyanzi met Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, activist Boniface Mwangi and Boniface Ogutu Akach, the convener of Kondele Social Justice Centre in the Lakeside city.

In February last year, Nyanzi won big after the High Court in Uganda quashed her conviction and sentencing to 18 months in prison for referring to President Museveni as a “pair of buttocks” in a Facebook post.

While ordering for Nyanzi’s immediate release from jail, Justice Henry Peter Adonyo cited lack of jurisdiction and fair hearing as a reason for overturning conviction by Buganda Road Court Grade one Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu Musenze.

