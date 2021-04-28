State Wants Rural Electrification Employee Charged with Forgery Compelled to Refund Salary

The government is seeking to recover money paid to a Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) official accused of forging academic certificates.

Lillian Akoth who was on Tuesday arraigned before Kisumu Chief Magistrate Peter Gesora faced charges ranging from forgery, fraudulent acquisition of public property (salary), and violation of the Leadership and Integrity Act (2012).

The state wants Akoth compelled to refund Sh81,719 paid between May 2018 and June 2018.

The accused who denied the charges leveled against her is said to have presented the forged papers to REREC offices in Kisumu on February 1, 2018.

She was also found to have forged her Certificate in Purchasing and Supplies Management.

EACC detectives forwarded the investigation file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) who concurred with the commission’s recommendations to initiate criminal proceedings against Akoth.

Investigations began in 2018.

The mother of three was freed on a Sh200,000 cash bail and surety of a similar amount.

The matter will be heard on July 20.

Akoth’s case is similar to that of a Human Resource manager with REREC.

Irene Chesang was accused of faking her Bachelor of Science Degree in International Business Administration from the United States International University Africa (USIU-Africa) and her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate.

She was also charged with faking a letter from Kenya Accountants and Secretaries National Examination Board (KASNEB) exempting her from sitting an exam on June 29, 2008.

