State to Take Over Burial Plans for Lawyer Nzamba Kitonga – President Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the State will take over the burial plans for fallen constitutional lawyer Nzamba Kitonga.

The head of state has intimated that a commitee is set up to work closely with the family in order to accord him a beffitting send off.

Kitonga died of Cardiac arrest aged 64. He reportedly collapsed while attending a funeral at his home area of Mutito in Kitui East Constituency and died while being rushed to hospital.

His wife is said to have driven him from Mutito, about 75 kilometres from Kitui Town, and decided to proceed to Nairobi when air rescue help wasn’t forthcoming.

Read: LSK Launches Fund Drive To Raise Ksh7 Million To Give Nzamba Kitonga Decent Send Off

Kitonga’s condition deteriorated upon reaching Machakos Town and was pronounced dead at Shalom Hospital.

ODM leader Raila Odinga, who is currently pushing efforts to change the 2010 Constitution, termed Kitonga’s death as a big loss in the quest for a better Constitution.

“Dr Kitonga consistently interpreted the constitution to make sure it grew with our people and our nation. His death is an irreparable loss to our quest to improve on our 2010 Constitution where he served as chair of Committee of Experts,” said Raila.

Earlier in the week, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) launched a fund drive for the late Kitonga with intentions of raising funds to give him a beffiting send off.

Read Also: Fare Thee Well: Leaders Speak Highly Of Fallen Constitutional Lawyer Nzamba Kitonga

In a memo seen by Kahawa Tungu, LSK President Nelson Havi indicated that the funeral budget was set at Sh7 million and the society intended to raise a minimum of Sh5 million from the general membership excluding the Senior Counsel Bar.

“The Law Society of Kenya wishes to give our colleague a formal sendoff in a hearing and/or church service to be held in Nairobi as well as a burial in Kitui on a date to be communicated in due course, ” the memo dated October 26 reads.

LSK has already opened a funeral account titled NELSON & CAROLYNE (NZAMBA KITONGA) FUNERAL ACCOUNT operated at NCBA Bank under Account Number 4618380011 to facilitate the initiative.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu