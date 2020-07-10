State To Monitor Contributions To Sirisia MP John Waluke’s Sh1 Billion Fine

The state, with the help of anti-corruption agencies, is set to monitor the contributions to Sirisia MP John Waluke’s Sh1 billion fine.

In an interview with Citizen TV, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak and DPP Noordin Haji stated that they would look into the sources contributing the money to ensure they were not proceeds of crime.

Apparently, the funds have to come from legitimate sources as the state cannot allow proceeds of crimes to be used to free graft suspects.

“If they seek to pay, we will question where the money is coming from,” said Haji.

In a ruling by the Judiciary, Waluke will spend a cumulative jail term of 67 years in the maize fraud case if he fails to raise the said fine.

The MP was sentenced alongside Grace Sarapay Wakhungu after being found guilty of Sh314 million maize scam and fined Sh721 million and Sh700 million respectively.

Earlier in the week, Waluke’s wife stated that she had been subjected to contemptuous and dismissive behaviour after she asked for help to raise her husband’s fine.

Speaking to a local blog, Roseline Nakhanu Waluke revealed that people have called her number to abuse her. Others, she said, are only interested in finding out just how much she has received so far.

“I’m stressed and I regret starting this fundraiser to bail out my husband. People have been mocking me and hurling abuses at me instead of helping me. I wouldn’t have done it had I known things would turn out this way. I have left everything to God. Some are calling and telling me that they can’t contribute money for a thief,” she said.

Waluke’s co-convict, however, is said to have raised over Sh500 million within two hours.

The case dates back to August 2004 when Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd was awarded a Ksh778 million tender to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize.

The case dates back to August 2004 when Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd was awarded a Ksh778 million tender to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize.

The company then was known to be owned by the late businessman Jacob Juma, who was the only director known publicly. From the contract, the company was to receive Sh19,465 per tonne for the maize that was to be imported from Ethiopia. The company received Sh297 million from NCPB as compensation for breach of contract.