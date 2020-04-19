State Propaganda? Facts Contradict State Narrative on the Homa Bay Empty Coffin

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that nine relatives used an empty coffin and forged travel permits to travel to Homa Bay County.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the nine travelled in the same vehicle on Tuesday, April 14, for the burial of Joyce Opar whose body was already lying at home at Kadede village, Rambira Location in Rachuonyo North Sub-County.

The nine were accused of lying to security officers, after the driver was allegedly diagnosed with Coronavirus (Covid-19).

However, and independent investigation by Kahawa Tungu shows that facts could have been misrepresented.

Documents in our possession show that the nine travelled yesterday, April 18 at around 5am, as depicted by burial permits.

The documents also reveal that the dead person is male not female and was admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) but his situation deteriorated and was transferred to the hospital at home, where he passed on.

Two cars were used KCD 290F, KCB 874D and a KCD 290F as evidenced in the letter of permit too contrary to media reports that one of the vehicles was headed to a seminar.

Reports reaching this writer indicate that no driver was diagnosed with Covid-19 as earlier alleged, but they are all in quarantine.

Questions have been raised on how a car that was impounded on Tuesday, and people quarantined, was announced on Saturday.

It is alleged that Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti called Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to relay the information which was unverified, and the same fed to the masses by media houses that did not investigate further.

“Why would two vehicles be given one permit to travel on 18th but then get impounded days a part and using the same permit with same dates of travel? Why would two vehicles be impounded but the story given to media is about one and the other said to be going elsewhere yet those who impounded the vehicles were handed over the permits indicating two cars?” poses a friend who knew of the going-ons.

Th Ministry of Heath is yet to pick those who remained in the same plot, or the wife of the driver KCD 290F, who is said to have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

