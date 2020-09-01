State Planning To Charge Me With Murder In Two Weeks – MP Aisha Jumwa

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has claimed that there is a plan to arrest and charge her with murder in two weeks time.

Speaking after she was released on a Ksh2 million bail in a Ksh19 million Constituency Development Fund (CDF) graft case, Jumwa alleged that her recent arrest was politically instigated.

The lawmaker alluded that she is targeted for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

She vowed not to succumb to the “distractors” pressure.

“I know all this is being done to fight me because of my stand. In two weeks, they are planning to bring me here again to charge me with murder, but I want to tell them I will not be cowed down by their attempts to bring me down.

“They have plotted everything, but I will remain in this country and I will not be defeated by them,” she stated after her release on Monday.

Jumwa seemed to refer to an October 2019 incident when she was accused of fatally shooting Michael Jola Ngumbao, uncle of Ganda Member of County Assembly (MCA) Ruben Mwamure Katana during heated by-election campaigns.

She was arrested alongside her bodyguard Geoffrey Okuto Otieno and spent two days in custody at Kilindini Police Station. before being released on Ksh500,000 cash bail each.

The prosecution wanted the two detained for 21 days pending conclusion of investigations into the shooting incident but the court declined to grant the request.

“The police shall have the liberty to charge the respondents with a disclosed offense if they have evidence. If a decision has been reached by the applicant to charge the respondents, they should present themselves in court to take plea,” said Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet.

The magistrate noted that the court was not dealing with factual evidence as opined by the prosecution then.

