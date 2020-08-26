State House Withdraws Statement On Management Changes At Industrialization, Health Ministries

State House has withdrawn the management changes made at the Ministries of Industrialization and Health.

Through a statement by State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena, the earlier communication was retracted with fresh communication on the same to be issued in due course.

“We would like to retract an earlier communication on the management changes at the Ministry of Health and that of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development. Fresh communication on the subject matter will be issued in due course,” read the statement.

The earlier changes made by President Uhuru Kenyatta saw to it that Health PS Susan Mochache was moved to Medical Services.

Dr Francis Owino became the PS for Public Health while Peter Kinuthia Thuku took up the role of Principal Administrative Secretary at MOH.

Ambassador Johnson Weru was the new PS in the Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development.

“His excellency the president, with a view of strengthening the management of the ministry of health has made the following changes…” read a statement by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena.

