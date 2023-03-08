State House Road Blocked As Raila’s 14-day Ultimatum Expires

Roads leading to State House are heavily guarded as opposition leader Raila Odinga’s 14-day ultimatum to President William Ruto comes to a close.

Tens of armed police officers barricaded roads leading to the house on the hill on Wednesday with opposition supporters expected to stage demonstrations in the area.

Officers blocked major roads including State House Road, State House Avenue, Processional Way and Dennis Pritt.

The cops who were at various points along the busy roads as early as 6 am, said they could not allow bodaboda riders as they could be used to ferry protesters.

The ultimatum ends on Wednesday at midnight after which the opposition has threatened mass action.

Two weeks ago, Raila demanded that the head of state lowers the cost of living, opens Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers, stop the recruitment of new IEBC officials, among others.

Speaking on Tuesday, the former prime minister said the government which he insists is in power illegitimately, would hear from them on Thursday.

“We want you to wait for the time, the deadline is tomorrow (Wednesday) at midnight. So you will hear from us on Thursday,” he said.

But President Ruto has dismissed the mass action threats saying Kenya is governed by the rule of law.

“Nobody is going to threaten anybody in this government. You had five years of a handshake and your things and cost of living shot through the roof. You left us with debts, we have now already cleared Sh300 billion of debt in this financial year. The interest rate on loans given to us by international financial institutions was as high as 17 percent but now is below 10 percent,” said the head of state.

“You call yourselves ‘Jogoo wa Nairobi’ Which Nairobi? Nairobi whose rivers are stinking and full of garbage? Let us show them what Nairobi should look like. Give us a break, give us space. Relax ‘tuliza boli’.

The government has since called for the West to impose sanctions against the ODM leader.

