State House On Lockdown, Staff Moved To Other Offices After Four Others Contracted COVID-19 – Itumbi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has apparently spent time at a State Lodge following the disruption of services over at State House.

“The President on his part has spent some time in one of the State House Lodges. @StateHouseKenya will tell you which one,” Itumbi wrote.

.@StateHouseKenya is on complete Lockdown due to #COVID19 – no leaving & no entrance to everyone. Including the Newbee @MutahiNgunyi. All locked out. Only the over 200 people who live there are present. The rest Mkae huko nje. To avoid bringing the Virus to the House on the Hill — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) June 26, 2020

This was following the confirmation of four positive cases from the House on the Hill a week ago.

“State House would like to inform Kenyans that His Excellency the President and the First Family are safe and free from COVID-19.

“The infected officers were admitted at the Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital in Kiambu County for treatment,” State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said on Monday last week.

According to a former employee of State House, Dennis Itumbi, the COVID-19 cases have had great impact on how things run at State House.

Apart from the head of state relocating to an unnamed state lodge, other employees have had to move their work stations.

In a series of tweets, Itumbi notes that the president’s residence is on complete lockdown and only the 200 people who reside there are present.

State House comptroller Kinuthia Mbugua and head of public service Joseph Kinyua have moved their operations to Harambee House.

“As a result, staff have been scattered in different offices, State House Comptroller and Head of Public Service have been dispatched to Office of the President at Harambee House. That is now their operation base,” he tweeted.

Further, Presidential Strategic Communications Unit (PSCU) employees have been asked to stay at home. Those on duty, Itumbi claims, are reporting to Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

Other employees including accountants and administrators have had their work stations moved to National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) buildings.

Other reports indicate that the number of positive cases at State House has risen to 16.

Even so, the president chaired a parliamentary group meeting at KICC on Monday.

Needless to say, social distance was a myth especially as the MPs gathered for a photo session with their party leader.

Kenya’s toll surpassed the 5,000 mark on Wednesday.

Currently, positive cases stand at 5,553 with 1,905 recoveries and 137 deaths.

