State House Intruder Brian Bera Claims To Be A Prophet, Accuses Father of Oppression

State House intruder Brian Bera now claims to be a prophet, collecting tithes and offerings online.

Brian, a student of engineering at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), was shot on the shoulder as he attempted to gain access to State House on June 10, 2019.

He has been regularly posting on Facebook, mainly sharing Bible verses, photos of him smoking what looks like tobacco or bhang and sometimes accusing his father of oppressing him by detaining him in rehabilitation centres.

“If I disappear, ask my father Pusit to produce me. He usually takes me to the mental hospital in secret and keeps it a secret. I was admitted at the mental hospital in January 2020. Nobody knew where I was. No one visited me for the 17 days I was there. Not even my relatives. I had no access to a phone for those 17 days,” he posted on May 15, 2021.

In 2019 when he was taken to court, his father David Bera claimed that he (Brian) was mentally ill, but he (Brian) was against the idea of being taken to a rehabilitation centre.

“In February (2019) instead of coming home, he went to Mt. Kenya where he got arrested. The third incident happened in June 2018 again, when he walked from Kitale at 4am on foot all the way to Athi River for four days. We were able to get him and was admitted for two weeks where he was diagnosed with the disorder by a psychiatrist and from there he has improved a lot and as a family, we were relieved,” the father said.

On his part, Brian asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to pardon him.

“ … If they take me to Mathare it will be a punishment…I request that you forgive me …I will be like people of the New Testament,” he said.

In his recent Facebook posts, Brian says that he has been reading the Bible since class seven, and the day he stopped going to church he dropped so drastically in academics.

“In my Standard 7, I used to read the Bible and do a little reading in other fields. I performed so well that at the end of standard seven, our Principal Mrs Wanyonyi, told the whole school, that I might be the top student in KCPE in Kenya in our year,” he posted on May 11.

“I read excessively in standard 8. I never even went to church. I stayed up late and woke up early. Unfortunately, I dropped from position 1 to position 40 out of 151 by mocks.”

In the June 10, 2019 incident, Brian claimed to have been sent by God, after posting an alarming post on his Facebook page saying that he was on a spiritual mission.

