State House Confused Me With Alcohol Before Signing Over County Functions – Sonko

Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko has claimed that he was not in his right senses when he signed over key county functions to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Sonko signed a deed of transfer on March 18 in the presence of Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, Senate speaker Ken Lusaka and the president.

He surrendered health, transport, planning and public works to the national government.

Interacting with his Facebook followers on Thursday, the besieged county boss said that at the time of signing over the functions, he was intoxicated.

According to him, State House operatives offered him alcohol hence he was confused when he gave up the four key functions.

“I was not sober. Hawa watu wa State House waliconfuse na pombe kwanza (The people at State House confused me with alcohol first) by the time I was meeting the President for the signing I was just seeing zigzag,” he said.

But he went ahead and signed the deed of transfer out of the respect he has for the head of state.

“…and also both of us meant well for you the Great people of Nairobi,” he added.

He also sounded a warning to Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohamed Badi who he has on numerous occasions accused of intimidation.

“…huyu jeshi akiendelea (this military man) by not complying with the law then they better impeach me just like Waititu but I will not entertain his intimidation anymore.

“He’s forgetting this is just a contract and it can be terminated at any stage…”

In June, a court ruled in favour of the governor terming the deed of transfer “vague and unconstitutional”.

Judge Hellen Wasilwa of the Employment and Labor Relations Court ruled that the deal signed was not approved by the County Assembly, hence, making it unlawful.

She gave the government 90 days to rectify the illegality failure by establishing NMS by law and the instrument of its verification made.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu