State House Confirms Resignation of Two EACC Commissioners

Two Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) commissioners have resigned, State House has announced.

In a tweet, State House communicated that Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia had tendered their resignations which President Uhuru Kenyatta had received.

“His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta has today, 1st September 2021, received and accepted the resignation of Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Mrs Rose Mghoi Macharia as Commisioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC),” the tweet read.

Rose has been with the agency since her appointment in 2015 after leaving the Commission for Implementation of the Constitution.

Between 2014 and 2014, she worked at the ICT Authority of Kenya as the head of governance. The former EACC commissioner also served as HR and Administration manager at Nyayo Tea Zones and a senior administative officer at the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb). Dr Dabar on the other hand was appointed to the agency in 2016. Read: EACC Goes After Chuka University VC Who Studied In Russia After Scoring Es in His A-levels Prior to his appointment, he served as a member of the Transition Authority and Chair of the Functional Analysis, Assignment and Costing sub-committee of the Authority. He has over 12 years of experience as a university academician having attained the rank of Assistant Professor at Aga Khan University, East Africa. Dr Dabar is also one of the founding members of Umma University (Kenya) – a project of Direct Aid International/ Africa Muslims Agency, which is the only Muslim university in Kenya. He is also the current Chairman of the University’s (Umma) Academic and Research Committee.

